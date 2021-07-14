Republicans launch investigation into Michigan unemployment agency

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican lawmakers are launching an in-depth investigation into the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency after significant issues over the past 16 months.

Michigan House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson said he will demand accountability during an upcoming series of legislative hearings and the investigation. That includes letters sent to about 650,000 workers this week saying they may have to repay some benefits.

“The Unemployment Agency has been a complete mess. From all the fraudulent activity occurring within the Agency to their latest letter to nearly 700,000 Michiganders potentially demanding they pay funds back, the UIA is a disaster and there needs to be leadership changes now,” said Johnson.

The unemployment agency was inundated with a record shattering number of claims in March and April of 2020. More than 3.5 million Michigan workers claimed benefits during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but the agency’s systems could not keep up with the demand.

Some workers waited months for resolution to concerns and issues with their claims.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer beefed up staffing in the agency by five times last year and the MiWAM system capacity increased to cope with the increase in demand. Former unemployment agency director Steve Gray left his position last fall and received an $86,000 payout.

Johnson said issues with the agency have persisted this year. Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Acting Director Liza Estlund-Olson told lawmakers in March that she hadn’t met with Whitmer in over a month and Johnson said she couldn’t adequately describe how the agency was handling an increase in claims.

State and federal prosecutors announced charges in a wide-ranging fraud scheme, in which contractors for the agency with access to the claims database approved payment on hundreds of fraudulent claims in exchange for kickbacks. The scheme cost over $3.5 million in benefits.

This month, about 650,000 Michigan workers who received federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance received a letter from the agency saying they have to reapply or potentially face repayment of their benefits.

The unemployment agency says federal eligibility guidelines for PUA changed during the program, so the reason some workers claimed to receive benefits no longer was covered. The state is asking them to reapply to determine whether they remain eligible under new federal guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.