Saginaw police response was delayed to shooting that turned deadly

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw murder may put the spotlight on the need for more police officers in the city.

23-year-old Nala Wallace was found shot to death on a porch on the southwest part of the city in the early morning hours of July 5th.

That wasn’t the only shooting in the city that morning.

The 9-1-1 audio we have listened to indicates there were at least two other shootings with injuries in the city at that time. Still, the one they couldn’t get to in a timely fashion was the only one that turned deadly.

The audio obtained through Broadcastify indicates Saginaw Police were very busy in the early morning hours of Monday, July 5th.

“St. Mary’s just received another GSW,” a Saginaw County Central dispatcher is heard saying.

The time of that central dispatch call was 4:36 in the morning. GSW stands for gunshot wound, with one victim showing up at Ascension St. Mary’s and another one arriving at Covenant Healthcare.

About fifteen minutes after that call, another reported shooting.

“Shots fired call at Burnham I believe,” a dispatcher is heard saying.

About eight minutes after that call, at about 4:59 a.m., the Saginaw County dispatcher phoned the caller about the Burnham shooting.

“Reference a shots fired, 18-- Burnham, tx (telephoned) backed the original caller she advised the time she heard the female banging at the door was about 35 minutes ago, she didn’t see a vehicle,” the dispatcher can be heard saying.

That female is believed to be Nala Wallace, who apparently struggled to the home to get help. But with Saginaw Police officers working other shooting incidents, no police or emergency personnel came to that house.

About fifty or so minutes later, just before 6 a.m., the caller from Burnham called 9-1-1.

“Caller is back on the line saying female is laying on her porch, unknown if breathing,” says the dispatcher.

A Saginaw Township police officer heard that dispatch and sent a car to the home. Burnham Street is close to the township border.

Wallace was found on the porch of the home with multiple gunshot wounds and the officer radioed in that this would be a homicide. Police are looking for suspects.

We reached out to Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth about how many officers were working that morning, but I have not heard back.

We also called Dan Weaver, the director of Saginaw County Central Dispatch about the situation, but he hasn’t called back at this time.

