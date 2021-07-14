Tens-of-thousands of MI COVID vaccines set to expire in under a month amid shot slow-down

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (7/14/2021)--The clock is ticking as the effort to get shots into arms now appears to need a shot in the arm of its own.

The state’s new vaccinations have slowed to a relative crawl. For some of its stockpile, renewed interest and additional appointments may come too late.

Even just a few months ago, you couldn’t find a shot anywhere. Now, they can’t seem to give them away. So now, doctors have a new problem: expiration dates.

According to MDHHS figures, tens-of-thousands of doses of Pfizer and Moderna will expire and be rendered useless if they can’t otherwise be put to use. The big number: some 262-thousand doses of Johnson and Johnson have only four weeks left on the clock until they meet a similar fate.

“They’re our focus right now, is trying to reach out to them.” From hundreds of shots in arms just last month, to a meager few dozen so far in July… Midland County Medical Director Doctor Catherine Bodnar told ABC12 the dramatic slowdown wasn’t for lack of trying. “We had Moderna, 470 doses that expired in May we were hoping might get extended, but they didn’t, so we recently had to dispose of those doses,” Bodnar related. The county’s stockpile of approximately 600 vials of Johnson and Johnson will be gone in the near future. Its supply of Moderna is set to expire later this year.

With the state’s vaccination rate hovering near 63-percent, the drive to fill new appointments appeared to have slammed on the brakes. Distribution charts on the state’s vaccine dashboard depicted a lofty April peak, followed by a dramatic slow-down in the ensuing months. The state’s new lottery system, Bodnar said, hadn’t appeared to move the needle in Midland.

“We kind of have parallel pandemics going on with the unvaccinated,” she said. “That’s the vast majority of our cases and the vaccinated people, that’s a very small minority of our cases.”

MDHHS guidance calls on providers to, under no circumstance, use doses that had already expired. As for what the state will do with those pallets of vaccine nearing the end of their lifespan, some will likely be marked for redistribution.

“Obviously, it’s up to the individual to make their own decision, but the way to end the pandemic is to get our population vaccinated,” Bodnar explained.

The Midland County Health Department’s strategy now, according to Bodnar, is to remain as visible as it can, attending every event and hosting regular vaccination clinics.

