Tuscola County authorities looking for whoever stabbed dog repeatedly

Pops was discovered with several stab wounds in Tuscola County.
Pops was discovered with several stab wounds in Tuscola County.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for information about the owners of a dog found stabbed along a Tuscola County roadway last week.

Animal control officers responded to calls about the dog around 6:30 a.m. July 8 on Bevens Road in Indianfields Township. Officers found several stab wounds on the dog, who was affectionately named Pops, and he was in obvious pain.

Tuscola County Animal Control transported Pops to a veterinarian for immediate treatment of stab wounds to his back, abdomen and hind legs. Investigators believe the suspect used a sharp object like a spear or knife during the attack.

Pops spent last weekend at the vet’s office after surviving surgery and receiving several stitches. He also suffers from a skin infection, staph infection, fungal infection, mange and anemia.

Pops will continue receiving around the clock care and monitoring for peritonitis. He faces a long recovery.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on who owns Pops and whoever stabbed him. Anyone with information to help investigators should call the Tuscola County Animal Shelter at 989-672-3863 or click here to leave an anonymous tip.

