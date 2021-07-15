Back to the Bricks schedules week of Tune Up Parties around Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks is getting tuned up for its returning summer festival in downtown Flint with a week of parties scheduled around Genesee County.

The organization is taking over six communities with a car show and fun activities for all ages during the week of Aug. 9 to 14. Activities will have a 1950s, 1960s or 1970s theme with concessions, vendors, live music and giveaways each evening.

The schedule for Back to the Bricks Tune Up Parties includes:

Aug. 9 in Davison from 4 to 8 p.m. at John’s Pizzeria and VG’s supermarket.

Aug. 10 in Swartz Creek from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Swartz Creek High School.

Aug. 11 in Linden from 4 to 8 p.m. at Linden Elementary School on South Bridge Street.

Aug. 12 in Flushing from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Flushing A.

Aug. 13 in Flint Township from 4 to 8 p.m. at the former VG’s Plaza on Corunna Road.

Aug. 14 in Mt. Morris from 3 to 10 p.m. at E.A. Johnson High School on Neff Road.

“I can’t wait for Tune-Up week and driving into all these amazing and supportive communities,” said Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor. “The fun everyone will have, but the thing I keep remembering most is that we are not only promoting our main event, which will follow the next week, we are contributing to each of these communities.”

Back to the Bricks is planning a summer full of in-person events after canceling events last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor said organizers took the health and safety of car enthusiasts into account while planning this year’s events.

“We made difficult decisions over the past year and a half, but we knew if we could all do our part then, we could see our friends and celebrate our cars again at all our events now,” she said.

Back to the Bricks completed its 11th statewide Promo Tour in June with stops in five cities over six days.

The main Back to the Bricks car show is planned from Aug. 16 to 21 on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint. Dr. Bobby Mukkamala of Flint has been selected as the grand marshal for this year’s events.

