Advertisement

Back to the Bricks schedules week of Tune Up Parties around Genesee County

Six car shows and related events will take place the week before taking over the bricks of Saginaw Street in Flint
The 11th Back to the Bricks Promo Tour made its final stop in St. Johns.
The 11th Back to the Bricks Promo Tour made its final stop in St. Johns.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks is getting tuned up for its returning summer festival in downtown Flint with a week of parties scheduled around Genesee County.

The organization is taking over six communities with a car show and fun activities for all ages during the week of Aug. 9 to 14. Activities will have a 1950s, 1960s or 1970s theme with concessions, vendors, live music and giveaways each evening.

The schedule for Back to the Bricks Tune Up Parties includes:

  • Aug. 9 in Davison from 4 to 8 p.m. at John’s Pizzeria and VG’s supermarket.
  • Aug. 10 in Swartz Creek from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Swartz Creek High School.
  • Aug. 11 in Linden from 4 to 8 p.m. at Linden Elementary School on South Bridge Street.
  • Aug. 12 in Flushing from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Flushing A.
  • Aug. 13 in Flint Township from 4 to 8 p.m. at the former VG’s Plaza on Corunna Road.
  • Aug. 14 in Mt. Morris from 3 to 10 p.m. at E.A. Johnson High School on Neff Road.

“I can’t wait for Tune-Up week and driving into all these amazing and supportive communities,” said Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor. “The fun everyone will have, but the thing I keep remembering most is that we are not only promoting our main event, which will follow the next week, we are contributing to each of these communities.”

Back to the Bricks is planning a summer full of in-person events after canceling events last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor said organizers took the health and safety of car enthusiasts into account while planning this year’s events.

“We made difficult decisions over the past year and a half, but we knew if we could all do our part then, we could see our friends and celebrate our cars again at all our events now,” she said.

Back to the Bricks completed its 11th statewide Promo Tour in June with stops in five cities over six days.

The main Back to the Bricks car show is planned from Aug. 16 to 21 on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint. Dr. Bobby Mukkamala of Flint has been selected as the grand marshal for this year’s events.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint mother critical of Michigan’s repayment of unemployment benefits
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this...
Most Michigan hunters won’t need regular license for antlerless deer this fall
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
First winners of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes to be announced Wednesday
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Michigan names 1st winners of $50K vaccination sweepstakes
UIA office.
650,000 unemployed Michigan workers may have to repay benefits

Latest News

Tom and Jerry kicks off 2021 Movies Under the Stars series
Flint Police Department
Flint police chief requests eyes in the sky with $300,000 helicopter lease
The new building will be built in Kochville Township.
Plan for new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control building moving forward
Water faucet
Biden Administration EPA visits Flint Community Water Testing Lab