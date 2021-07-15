Advertisement

Chick-fil-A coming to Notre Dame campus after student, faculty opposition

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus...
Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition of Chick-fil-A to its dining services.(WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - After opposition expressed by both students and faculty, the University of Notre Dame announced Thursday that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to campus.

WNDU reported the opening is expected early next year.

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition to its dining services.

Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina pledged to “go to war” for Chick-fil-A’s principles after he heard some students at the school wanted to keep the fast-food chain off of their campus

“Notre Dame has examined the concerns surrounding Chick-fil-A’s charitable giving, discussed them with company representatives, campus partners and students and believes that Chick-fil-A has responded to these issues in a satisfactory manner,” the university said in a statement.

“Our students have overwhelmingly expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus, and we look forward to opening one early next year.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this...
Most Michigan hunters won’t need regular license for antlerless deer this fall
Flint mother critical of Michigan’s repayment of unemployment benefits
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
First winners of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes to be announced Wednesday
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Michigan names 1st winners of $50K vaccination sweepstakes
UIA office.
650,000 unemployed Michigan workers may have to repay benefits

Latest News

Federal court hearing on Flint water settlement over, wait for ruling continues
Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Whitmer signs bill to alleviate cost cuts for accident victims’ care
Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor restricts conversion therapy