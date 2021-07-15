Advertisement

East Court St. homeowners fed up with persistent water main breaks

By Christine Kanerva
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The last straw. People who live on East Court Street in Flint said they’ve had enough after their roads, sidewalks and neighborhoods flood because of another water-main break.

The city began replacing the water-main last year. Since then, there have been 14 breaks in that one mile stretch.

“The whole neighborhood is fed up…we’re just done,” said Melissa Hayne, who lives off of East Court Street.

Haynes said it’s caused her basement to flood twice.

“I just want to get it fixed, I think everybody in our neighborhood is just sick and tired of their yards being demolished, torn up, the roads being shut down,” said Haynes.

The City of Flint is fed up too. Mark Adas, City of Flint engineer, said the recent break was because MDOT didn’t install the last water-main correctly.

“This is the 14th break on a brand new water main, so we’re not very happy,” said Adas.

After the water line break, the city had to open up the fire hydrants to flush out sediment and bacteria. Causing more issues for homeowners like Haynes.

But that bad news and the problems on Court Street are far from over. The city also found a sewer line break.

“We ask people to be patient, we are trying our best to figure out a solution to this. I can’t go into all of the details because we are working with MDOT,” said Adas.

After 18 months of this, Haynes said enough is enough. She’s tired of looking at her quite neighborhood become a flowing river.

“I think there’s some people who need to be held accountable, and it’s not just the construction crews,” said Haynes.

People who live near Court Street are not under a boil water advisory...

The City said crews have been sent out to the break in the sanitary sewer line on East Court Street.

Expect traffic delays in that area.

