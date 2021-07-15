Flint residents living along busy construction detours feeling frustrated

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/14/2021) - Busy road construction in Flint is taking drivers off the main streets and into quiet neighborhoods.

The never-ending turns can feel like a maze for drivers trying to get where they’re going, but for those who live along the detour, it’s a nuisance they can’t get away from.

“The big trucks are coming through, and we’re getting construction trucks and traffic, and people don’t stop at the stop signs, and we have a lot of walkers and a lot of senior citizens in this neighborhood,” Joe Tolbert said.

One of those walkers is 80-year-old, Larry MacDonald.

“The older I get, I figure I need the exercise more and more just to keep my limbs operative,” MacDonald said.

Every day, MacDonald takes a different route through the streets of his peaceful neighborhood, but with the dangerous volume of traffic filling both sides of his street, he has to think twice because he is seeing drivers speeding in his neighborhood and running through stop signs without braking.

“A lot of people would agree with me that walking your dog with a baby stroller or whatever, you’re taking your life in your hands,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald says he has to be very cautious to not get run over, looking in every direction with every step he takes.

He’s making a much-needed adjustment, but it’s still one that puts him at risk.

“I went on the sidewalk, and of course the sidewalks and an old neighborhood with all the trees that are there, a lot of them have very uneven pavement,” MacDonald said.

There might not be much MacDonald or his neighbors can do about the volume of traffic itself, but they’re hoping the city will step up and provide a solution in the meantime.

“They should have more of a police presence. I understand that we don’t have very many police in the city, and they’re stretched pretty thin, but I was hoping that would’ve been one of the budgetary things that they did with all that big money they got,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert is talking about the 94-plus million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money that the city is receiving. There have been talks about addressing public safety, but how that money will be spent has not been finalized.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.