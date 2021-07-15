Former Detroit police chief teases ‘important announcement’ next week

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig says he has an “important announcement” coming next week.

Rumors have been circulating for months that Craig will run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer next year as a Republican to become Michigan’s next governor.

Craig appeared on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show last night and teased an announcement he says is important for the state’s future.

Craig retired on June 1 and gave his first political speech in front of the Jackson County Republicans earlier this month. He said he has been a Republican for many years and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Craig said he is anti-abortion and supports gun rights, along with the police, the military and the principle of self-reliance rather than a “victimhood mentality” being pushed by Democratic leaders.

He so far has stopped short of officially declaring himself a candidate to seek the Republican nomination to run against Whitmer.

