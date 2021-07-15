GM Delta plant to pause production for two weeks due to semiconductor shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, members of UAW Local 602, the union that represents upwards of 2,400 employees at the plant, were notified the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant will shut down for two weeks due to a shortage in semiconductors.

The pause in production will go into effect on Monday, July 19.

In March, the GM Lansing Grand River plant had production halted for the same issue.

In a statement, General Motors said:

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to maximize production of our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers.

In addition, shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups built at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri increased by about 30,000 total units from mid-May through July 14 as the team completed dynamic vehicle testing on units held at the plant due to semiconductor disruptions. Production of Colorado and Canyon at Wentzville will resume as planned on Monday, July 19 following its scheduled launch-related downtime to prepare for the next-generation mid-size trucks.

These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19 restrictions. We expect it to be a near-term issue.”

An update on the union’s website read:

“As you know, GM, along with most of our competition, has been managing part shortages associated with semiconductors for weeks. Our plant will be impacted and will not run production during the weeks of July 19 and July 26.

“Skilled trades will be required to work,” the statement continued. “Some non-skilled employees may be required to work and will be notified by their manager.”

