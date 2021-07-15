Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With a cool front draped across Mid-Michigan Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and some spotty showers held for the afternoon.  A few thundershowers popped up as well.  High temperatures were in the 70s for the most part will a good bit of humidity still hanging in the air.  Overnight, the clouds will break up a bit, but mainly for the northern parts of the area.  Where the stars shine, lows will settle into the 50s.  The southern parts of the area will have lows ranging from the lower, to middle 60s.

Friday will bring a wide range of weather conditions across Mid-Michigan.  The northern parts of the area will see some sunshine and the warmest temperatures – highs will move into the upper 70s.  The southern parts of the area will see mostly cloudy skies for the better part of the day.  Some showers look to be a good bet too.  The farther south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of seeing the rain.  Travelers’ headed southward will run into much more rain.

The weekend is still shaping up pretty well.  With a good bit of sunshine in the offing, and with a nice breeze in off of Lake Huron, we should have a comfortable setting.  High temperatures Saturday will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.  High temperatures Sunday will likely be in the 80s for the entire area.  On ABC12 News we will look at how the temperature / humidity combination is shaping up. - JR

Most Read

Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this...
Most Michigan hunters won’t need regular license for antlerless deer this fall
Flint mother critical of Michigan’s repayment of unemployment benefits
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
First winners of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes to be announced Wednesday
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Michigan names 1st winners of $50K vaccination sweepstakes
UIA office.
650,000 unemployed Michigan workers may have to repay benefits

Latest News

Some Rain and a Few Thundershowers This Evening...
JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report
WJRT July 15th, 2021 Morning Weather
Mild & muggy with some rain
WJRT July 15th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT July 15th, 2021 Morning Weather
Periods of Rain Through Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report