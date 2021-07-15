JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

With a cool front draped across Mid-Michigan Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and some spotty showers held for the afternoon. A few thundershowers popped up as well. High temperatures were in the 70s for the most part will a good bit of humidity still hanging in the air. Overnight, the clouds will break up a bit, but mainly for the northern parts of the area. Where the stars shine, lows will settle into the 50s. The southern parts of the area will have lows ranging from the lower, to middle 60s.

Friday will bring a wide range of weather conditions across Mid-Michigan. The northern parts of the area will see some sunshine and the warmest temperatures – highs will move into the upper 70s. The southern parts of the area will see mostly cloudy skies for the better part of the day. Some showers look to be a good bet too. The farther south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of seeing the rain. Travelers’ headed southward will run into much more rain.

The weekend is still shaping up pretty well. With a good bit of sunshine in the offing, and with a nice breeze in off of Lake Huron, we should have a comfortable setting. High temperatures Saturday will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. High temperatures Sunday will likely be in the 80s for the entire area. On ABC12 News we will look at how the temperature / humidity combination is shaping up. - JR