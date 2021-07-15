JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Temperature and humidity levels were ratcheted up a few notches across Mid-Michigan Wednesday. Temperatures cruised through the 80s on southwesterly winds, while the temperature / humidity combination was a little uncomfortable. As a cool front drops into our area overnight, some showers and thundershowers are likely for the wee hours of our Thursday. It will be a muggy night as low temperatures surround the 70-degree mark. Some of us will have wet roads for the morning drive.

You’ll want to keep your umbrella handy Thursday. We will carry a chance of showers and thundershowers for the better part of the day. No one location will experience rain all day long, but the threat of rain will exist through the day. A few heavy downpours will again be a possibility, and the day will again be on the sticky side. Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. By the end of the day, our winds will be shifting to the west as the front drops to our south.

Behind Thursday’s front, an easterly component to our wind is expected for Friday and the weekend. This should cut into our humidity levels quite a bit, giving us a much more comfortable flavor to the forecast. For Friday, lots of clouds will hold across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, while the northern parts will see skies brighten up nicely. Saturday will be a little bit brighter, and Sunday should feature wall-to-wall sunshine for the better part of the day. We’ll talk temperatures on ABC12 News.