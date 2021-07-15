Man accused of trading explicit photos of 7-year-old child for sex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people have been arrested and charged in a sex crimes investigation in Genesee County.

One of the suspects is accused of taking and sending explicit photos of his 7-year-old daughter and exchanging them for sex.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office learned about the situation after receiving a tip from a nurse at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. Eventually that tip led investigators to arrest three people.

Police say 28-year-old Jerome Chene is accused of sending explicit photos of his daughter to 31-year-old Daniel Flowers. That exchange allegedly was made so Flowers would agree to allow Chene to have sex with the woman he lived with, who was identified 31-year-old Michelle Irwin.

Chene is facing six felony charges, Irwin is facing five felony charges and Flowers is facing four felony charges stemming from the case.

