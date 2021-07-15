MDOT trying to prevent flooding in I-75 construction zone

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - With rain expected Thursday evening, the Michigan Department of Transportation is working to prevent the possibility of flooding along a busy stretch of I-75.

MDOT contractors are working to rebuild the M-46 interchange in Buena Vista Township and widen I-75 to four travel lanes in both directions this summer. That stretch of freeway is built about 20 feet lower than the rest, and a pump station is used to try and keep water from pooling over the highway.

But it doesn’t always keep up with the amount of rain falling. MDOT crews had to complete an emergency repair to the slope along the freeway and the construction zone flooded during heavy rains a few weeks ago.

“In the most recent incident, we did check the pump station and they were functioning,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall. “It wasn’t a pump failure, it was just too much water and not enough power.”

The ongoing construction will raise I-75 up to meet the rest of the road and eliminate the need for a pump station. MDOT says this should be the final solution to the problem.

“Knowing that this has been a concern for years, we feel very confident that were doing to right thing to eliminate the station for the future,” Hall said. “But for the duration of the project, until the road is built up we’re going to have to keep a close eye on the weather situation.”

Until then, Hall said MDOT has some smaller temporary pumps at the site to help move stormwater, but there’s only so much those can do.

“It’s difficult to say, because the capacity of those smaller pumps might offer could be difficult depending on the amount of water were seeing,” she said. “Once we’re finished filling in that dip and bring the road up, we’ll remove the pump station entirely and remove our risk of having some thing like that happen, which is our end goal.”

The project will be finished with the road lifted by summer of 2022. MDOT has crews ready to step in an begin mitigation immediately until the project is done.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.