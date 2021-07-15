Advertisement

Mild & muggy with some rain

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Underneath a warm front it’s a mild and muggy start to the day with showers and storms further north. As the cold front moves across the state later today everyone has the chance to see more scattered showers and storms. Chances of rain linger into Saturday, particularly for those further south, as this front stalls across the region.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s for most with a SW wind at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. It’ll be muggy with scattered showers and storms possible all day. A few storms this afternoon and evening may be strong with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain our main being our main threats. Rainfall rates could be around 1″/hr, which will take visibility down and make for some quick ponding on the roads if you get caught under one of these storms.

Tonight’s temps will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with a few showers possible south.

Tomorrow the bay region and southward will see the chance at more scattered showers and storms while further north you’ll have a better shot at staying dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s.

We’ll see some rain hang on into early Saturday morning before drying out with decreasing cloud cover. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 70s before 80s return next week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint mother critical of Michigan’s repayment of unemployment benefits
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this...
Most Michigan hunters won’t need regular license for antlerless deer this fall
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
First winners of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes to be announced Wednesday
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Michigan names 1st winners of $50K vaccination sweepstakes
UIA office.
650,000 unemployed Michigan workers may have to repay benefits

Latest News

WJRT July 15th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT July 15th, 2021 Morning Weather
Periods of Rain Through Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report
Periods of Rain Through Thursday...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Muggy with Rain Overnight...
Wednesday Evening’s Weather Report