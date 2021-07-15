Mild & muggy with some rain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Underneath a warm front it’s a mild and muggy start to the day with showers and storms further north. As the cold front moves across the state later today everyone has the chance to see more scattered showers and storms. Chances of rain linger into Saturday, particularly for those further south, as this front stalls across the region.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s for most with a SW wind at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. It’ll be muggy with scattered showers and storms possible all day. A few storms this afternoon and evening may be strong with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain our main being our main threats. Rainfall rates could be around 1″/hr, which will take visibility down and make for some quick ponding on the roads if you get caught under one of these storms.

Tonight’s temps will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with a few showers possible south.

Tomorrow the bay region and southward will see the chance at more scattered showers and storms while further north you’ll have a better shot at staying dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s.

We’ll see some rain hang on into early Saturday morning before drying out with decreasing cloud cover. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 70s before 80s return next week.

