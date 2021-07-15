Mother of woman whose skull was found in Broome Park awaits closure years later

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Becky Beck has no answers, no closure and no custody of her daughter’s remains more than three and a half years after her death.

In November 2017, police found the skulls of Misty-Dawn Kerrison-Steiber and Claudia Wilson in Flint’s Broome Park. The discovery shocked the community as the FBI shut the area down for several days to look for the rest of the women’s remains.

ABC12 was the first to reveal the women’s identities a year ago and there has been movement in the case this year, but Beck believes police already should have taken that action. She begged for custody of Kerrison-Steiber’s remains, but that was denied because she said authorities are working with the skull.

“I’m disgusted for one. I feel failed, I feel my daughter’s been failed,” Beck said. “Why didn’t they do the testing and the modeling and stuff? Why is this just now getting to be done?”

Beck said her daughter’s remains have traveled more than in the last several months than she did in the 35 years she lived. Police only have found Kerrison-Steiber’s skull and Beck said police have recently sent it to a number of different labs to try to piece together what happened to her.

“So still I have an empty urn,” she said. “And I’m mad.! And I’ve been barking up everybody’s tree.”

Beck said she won’t find any closure until she can hold what’s left of her daughter in her hands and put her to rest.

“Her smile, I miss her calls. Even if sometimes they weren’t the greatest calls, nicest or whatever, at least I knew she was OK,” she said.

The Flint Police Department confirms that investigators are actively working to solve Kerrison-Steiber’s and Wilson’s deaths. They’re asking for any tips that can move this case forward.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said, “Misty was a victim of human trafficking by a violent gang in the Flint area.” And she was “cooperating with law enforcement.”

Beck questions the gravity of that last piece. She added that she was told the two skulls were placed in the park and that the women were killed somewhere else.

While she wants someone held accountable, Beck can’t understand why police still need her daughter’s remains in that pursuit.

“These girls deserve to be put to rest and they do deserve justice -- yes, yes they do,” she said. “But we also deserve to get some kind of closure to move on with our grieving.”

Anyone with information on Kerrison-Steiber’s and Wilson’s deaths should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Investigators say even the smallest piece of information could help police solve this case.

