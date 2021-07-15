Advertisement

New York man wins $4 million from Michigan Lottery instant game

A New York man won $4 million playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A New York man is taking a $4 million prize from the Michigan Lottery back home.

The 26-year-old winner won the top prize in the Worth Millions instant game with a ticket purchased in Dearborn. Tickets cost $30 and can win prizes worth $30 to $4 million.

“I saw there were two top prizes remaining on the Worth Millions game, so I thought I had good odds,” said the lucky player. “I gave the ticket to my friend to check when he went to the store. When I got a call from him telling me I won $4 million, I freaked out. I had to pinch myself because I couldn’t believe it was real.”

He recently claimed his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing as a $2.5 million lump sum rather than annuity payments worth the full $4 million top prize. Lottery officials did not say what brought him to Michigan.

“It feels surreal to win. It hasn’t sunk in it yet, but it is truly unbelievable,” the player said.

Tickets from the Worth Millions game have awarded more than $149 million in prizes since September 2019.

