Plumbers urge homeowners to check sump pumps before more rain

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With the rain coming to Mid-Michigan on Thursday and Friday in addition to what already fell over the past two weeks, the ground is pretty soggy.

Plumbers say now’s the time to check sump pumps. For a quick test, fill a bucket of water and dump it in the sump pit to make sure the pump turns on and sucks out the water.

Sump pumps generally cost about $200 and save homeowners thousands of dollars in water damage.

“Go down there and make sure it’s running properly and not making any crazy noises, no grinding noises. Make sure it’s cycling and shutting off properly,” said Brandon Parisien with Blessing Plumbing and Heating.

He has been going non stop the last several weeks, thanks to all the rain around Mid-Michigan. The majority of his calls are sump pump failures.

“We use Nexgen. That’s run off a pressure switch, so there’s less chance of something getting caught up in that float and just keeping it running or not running at all,” Parisien said.

He recommends sump pumps with a cast iron base versus plastic because of durability and reliability. But a new or old sump pump is useless if there’s no power.

“Battery backups are good for wells. So if you lose your power, you lose your water, you lose your well, so you need that battery backup,” Parisien said. “If you are on city water, you want a water powered back up and that’s going to use the city water pressure to pump. It creates suction that pumps out the water that’s coming in when your primary pump fails.”

He said the majority of homes he services do not have battery backups, which is something he believes every home should have.

“Pumps will be working fine one day, it starts pouring and the abundance of water coming into that pit -- it won’t keep up and it’ll just die out,” Parisien said.

Sump pumps generally last about six years. A new model from most home improvement stores in Mid-Michigan cost about $100 to $200 and a battery backup costs about the same.

Mechanically inclined homeowners often can replace a sump pump on their own, but anyone who isn’t sure about the project should call a plumber. But they may face a long wait because of the backlog in calls from previous heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.