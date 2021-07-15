Advertisement

Police engaged in Arenac County standoff with pursuit suspect

Police believe a suspect who got away from a deputy Tuesday night is holed up in the house near White’s Beach
Police from several agencies are engaged in a standoff with a chase suspect near White's Beach...
Police from several agencies are engaged in a standoff with a chase suspect near White's Beach in Arenac County.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several police agencies are surrounding a home in Arenac County during a standoff with a man who is believed to have a weapon and may be holding a hostage.

The standoff is in the White’s Beach area along Lake Huron. Police believe two men are in the residence and one of them is injured.

The standoff stems from a police chase on Tuesday night in the county. The suspects got away and an Arenac County deputy’s patrol car was damaged in the chase.

Investigators believe one the suspects that was involved in the chase is in the home at White’s Beach.

