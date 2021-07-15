Police engaged in Arenac County standoff with pursuit suspect

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several police agencies are surrounding a home in Arenac County during a standoff with a man who is believed to have a weapon and may be holding a hostage.

The standoff is in the White’s Beach area along Lake Huron. Police believe two men are in the residence and one of them is injured.

The standoff stems from a police chase on Tuesday night in the county. The suspects got away and an Arenac County deputy’s patrol car was damaged in the chase.

Investigators believe one the suspects that was involved in the chase is in the home at White’s Beach.

