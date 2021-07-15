Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the remains found near a Family Dollar store on Clio Road in June have been identified as a Flint man missing for over a year.

The Flint Police Department positively identified the remains Thursday at Craig “CJ” Myott, who was last seen in May 2020 in the 2000 block of Crocker Avenue in Flint, which is near the area of Brennan Park off Lippincott Boulevard.

Myott’s remains were located in a wooded area near the intersection of Clio Road and Stewart Avenue on June 28. Authorities sent the remains to forensic examiners before confirming they were Myott.

Four people are facing charges in connection with Myott’s death. Police say 31-year-old Cody Rolland and 33-year-old Devin Sayles are charged with first-degree murder, gang membership, witness tampering, evidence tampering and six firearms charges.

Both suspects face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of the murder charges.

Prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Selena Johnson with gang membership, witness tampering, evidence tampering and lying to police. Madison Ann-Marie Merrill is facing unspecified charges.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.