State grants help bring high-speed internet to rural areas of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - More rural areas of Mid-Michigan will receive access to high-speed internet service thanks to a more than $15 million state grant program.

The Connecting Michigan Communities grant program will support 20 projects across the state to bring broadband internet service to 6,700 locations. The projects are projected to have an annual economic benefit of up to $12.4 million.

“During my first days in office, I committed to working to increase high-speed internet availability, affordability, and adoption across our state,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “We will continue to invest in expanding infrastructure to allow all Michiganders the opportunity to access high-speed internet.”

The Connecting Michigan Communities grants announced Thursday are the third round for the project. The first round announced in October 2020 provided $11.9 million for 10 projects and the second round announced in April provided $1 million for four projects.

In total, the program is expanding broadband internet to 18,000 more locations across Michigan. The Mid-Michigan projects announced Thursday include:

Agri-Valley Services is providing service to Gladwin and Clare for nearly $155,000, which includes a $77,000 grant.

Air Advantage is providing service to Akron and Deford in Tuscola County in two separate projects costing a combined nearly $614,000, which includes over $305,000 in grants.

Charter Spectrum is providing service to the Durand, Gladwin and Hale areas in three separate projects costing more than $945,000 combined, which includes grants totaling nearly $465,000.

LakeNet is providing service to the Lakefield, Jonesfield and Richland areas of Saginaw County in two separate projects costing more than $2.96 million, which includes grants totaling nearly $1.9 million.

State regulators did not announce timelines for any of the projects to be completed or when service will become available for residents and businesses in the affected areas.

