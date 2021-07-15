Swartz Creek Community School’s STEM summer camp helps students prepare for the upcoming school year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The pandemic changed how mid-Michigan students learn.

On-line and hybrid learning took the place of attending school in-person.

That’s led to larger enrollment numbers of kids attending summer school.

But, it’s not quite like parents may remember.

Don’t call it summer school - it’s now summer camp.

Swartz Creek Community Schools are helping students from kindergarten through eighth grade get caught up with missed learning due to not being in the classroom.

But, there’s a twist, according to STEM coordinator Michele Bielby.

“They’re getting an opportunity to learn through actually physically doing activities.”

One of those activities for the first week of camp?

Making ice cream and also learning about what it takes to turn liquid ingredients into a tasty frozen treat.

Demand for this STEM style program - which includes lots of fun activities has nearly tripled this year.

Federal education funds awarded to the state of Michigan allowed for the expansion of this hands-on learning environment.

“We’re able to spend up to $350,000 dollars this year. Which has allowed us to grow the staff and then of course grow the number of students involved - which is the important factor,” said Nate Gatlin, Swartz Creek Summer School Coordinator.

In previous years - that amount was more like $50,000 dollars.

The extra money comes in handy - as the number of students has nearly tripled this year to about 450 kids.

Some attending students were a bit skeptical of summer camp at first - but are now looking forward to other fun projects.

“Mom, when she signed me up, I was mad at her. Because I didn’t want to be signed up. But, now since I’m I actually think it’s kind of fun,” said Griffin Kimbrue.

Khloe Beatty added, “I think it’s really fun here - now that I’ve been here. I was really nervous because I thought all these classes were together. But, as soon as I came here - it was so fun.”

In the coming weeks - the kids will learn about flight, robotics and animal habitats.

With extra funding in place - Swartz Creek Community Schools plans to extend the summer camp until August 19th - giving students extra time to both learn and have fun.

