Tawas area man pleads guilty to causing 16-year-old pedestrian’s death crash

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An insurance agent from East Tawas pleaded guilty to causing a deadly pedestrian crash along U.S. 23 nearly a year ago.

Mark Elliott admitted to hitting 16-year-old Dohnovan Newcome with a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Tawas Beach Road in August 2020. Police say Newcome was riding a bicycle in the crosswalk when Elliott hit him while turning onto Tawas Beach Road.

Newcome, who was a student at Oscoda High School, died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Elliott pleaded guilty to one count of committing a moving violation causing death, which carries a maximum sentence of up to a year in jail. He will receive a sentence at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in Arenac County Circuit Court.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case and the Arenac County court system handled it because Elliott has relationships with authorities in Iosco County.

“While no court outcome will ever offset the pain inflicted on Dohnovan’s family and friends, Mr. Elliott’s admission of guilt in this tragic case avoids a drawn-out trial,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “It is my hope this plea provides a sense of justice and relief for Dohnovan’s loved ones.”

