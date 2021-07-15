Advertisement

Tawas area man pleads guilty to causing 16-year-old pedestrian’s death crash

(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An insurance agent from East Tawas pleaded guilty to causing a deadly pedestrian crash along U.S. 23 nearly a year ago.

Mark Elliott admitted to hitting 16-year-old Dohnovan Newcome with a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Tawas Beach Road in August 2020. Police say Newcome was riding a bicycle in the crosswalk when Elliott hit him while turning onto Tawas Beach Road.

Newcome, who was a student at Oscoda High School, died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Elliott pleaded guilty to one count of committing a moving violation causing death, which carries a maximum sentence of up to a year in jail. He will receive a sentence at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in Arenac County Circuit Court.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case and the Arenac County court system handled it because Elliott has relationships with authorities in Iosco County.

“While no court outcome will ever offset the pain inflicted on Dohnovan’s family and friends, Mr. Elliott’s admission of guilt in this tragic case avoids a drawn-out trial,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “It is my hope this plea provides a sense of justice and relief for Dohnovan’s loved ones.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint mother critical of Michigan’s repayment of unemployment benefits
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this...
Most Michigan hunters won’t need regular license for antlerless deer this fall
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
First winners of MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes to be announced Wednesday
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Michigan names 1st winners of $50K vaccination sweepstakes
UIA office.
650,000 unemployed Michigan workers may have to repay benefits

Latest News

From left, Daniel Flowers, Michelle Irwin and Jerome Chene are accused of a scheme in which...
Man accused of trading explicit photos of 7-year-old child for sex
A New York man won $4 million playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.
New York man wins $4 million from Michigan Lottery instant game
The areas of Mid-Michigan with red dots are slated to receive high-speed internet service...
State grants help bring high-speed internet to rural areas of Mid-Michigan
Police from several agencies are engaged in a standoff with a chase suspect near White's Beach...
Police engaged in Arenac County standoff with pursuit suspect