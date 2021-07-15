U of M overhauls policies when addressing sexual abuse complaints

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/15/21)-Following dozens of allegations of sexual abuse by former student athletes and other victims that included the son of former Hall of Fame Head Football Coach Bo Schembechler The University of Michigan-- announcing Thursday a major overhaul in how the University addresses allegations of sexual assault.

Some of the changes include:

New Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX office.

The office would report directly to the president. Responsible for prevention, education, support and investigations.

A Prevention, Education Assistance and Resources department to work specifically on prevention and education work for faculty and staff, something the university currently doesn’t have.

Equity specialists to serve as primary contacts and support for both parties once a complaint has been made.

Resolutions officer to track the outcomes of all investigations and make sure any sanctions are followed through on.

A Policy that University can use to revoke honorary emeritus status for faculty for misconduct.

Former University of Michigan athlete and sexual abuse survivor Jon Vaughn says it isn’t enough.

“If you’ve got a cancer throughout the entire organization but you want to treat just the symptoms, and not the cancer in the culture, and nothing will change,” says survivor, Jon Vaughn.

Vaughn who attended U of M in the early 90s as a student athlete under Schembechler when he was sexually abused by Anderson says the university must openly address what happened to him and others in order to move forward.

“Until Michigan is transparent and open with not just the tip of the iceberg but the entire iceberg. We as victims will never feel confident that they’re totally invested in doing the right thing,” Vaughn said.

Anderson served as head of University Health Services and team physician for the Athletic Department from the 1960s to 2003. Anderson died in 2008.

