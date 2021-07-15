Westwood Heights school staff gives school board a deadline to come up with a resolution

Mt. Morris, Mich. (WJRT) -

“We’re going to give you 30 days from this board meeting, and we’re going to be hopeful that you will take action,” said Attorney Trachelle Young, who represents Westwood Heights teachers and support staff.

A deadline for action.

It’s the latest development since allegations against the superintendent and his wife, a teacher in the district.

Janette Toal who teaches at the Academy West alternative high school is accused of using racist and transphobic language while her husband superintendent Peter Toal is accused of retaliating against staff who complained among other accusations.

On Wednesday, attorney Young representing the district’s teachers and support staff is giving the school board a month to take action against the couple.

This all comes as an investigation by the district into the couple wraps up with no consequences.

The couple has been on paid administrative leave since February.

A group of teachers also voiced their concerns during the school board meeting after five months with no answers.

“Many of us, we’ve spent multiple years being subjected to discrimination, manipulation, and flat out for the most part, unacceptable and unprofessional behavior,” said Chad Zitterkoph a teacher at Westwood Heights Schools.

“Not having an answer regarding the outcome of the investigation is weighing on the staff of Westwood heights, not just the high school or not, just Academy West but the high school, middle school and the elementary school as well,” said Sarah Gekeler a teacher at Westwood heights schools.

The staff says the investigations started back in February when posts online showed Janette Toal criticizing students who knelt for the national anthem and called Kwanzaa a made-up holiday.

Attorney Young is giving the deadline for the board to decide how to move forward with the superintendent and his wife.

“Now we have been asked to give you more time. We respect the process, but anybody who doesn’t think that the four months we’ve given you is not being patient. I don’t know what to tell you,” she said.

No decisions were made by the school board as of Wednesday.

Young says without action by the board the next step would be to explore legal options.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.