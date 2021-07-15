Advertisement

Whitmer signs bill to alleviate cost cuts for accident victims’ care

Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Health care providers working with patients badly injured in auto crashes are getting a minor reprieve from cost cuts.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Thursday that sets up a $25 million grant fund for health care providers who face steep cuts in reimbursement rates beginning this month as part of Michigan’s auto insurance reform law.

The grants are designed to help health care providers ease the transition during while the 45% cut to reimbursement rates is implemented. With more than 18,000 open catastrophic claims right now in Michigan, the $25 million likely will be exhausted very quickly.

“I am committed to ensuring that catastrophically injured Michiganders can access the care they need to recover,” said Whitmer. “We must continue to work together to ensure that our most vulnerable individuals have access to the care they are entitled to under their insurance policies.”

Republican State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland introduced Senate Bill 28.

