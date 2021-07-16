18-year-old arrested for hit-and-run death of Elkton woman

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old man is awaiting on arraignment on charges for the Monday evening hit-and-run death of a woman from Elkton.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Owendale man Thursday evening on charges accuses him of causing the death of 67-year-old Linda Shaw. She died after a vehicle hit her on Campbell Road near the intersection of Grassmere Road in Chandler Township.

A witness heard the crash nearby, but initially discounted it as scrap metal falling from a truck. He was able to provide police with only a vague description of a dark colored car with a male driver.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said investigators received a tip around 5:30 p.m. Thursday leading them to the suspect’s residence. While serving a search warrant on the property, he said police found the alleged hit-and-run vehicle hidden.

The suspect, who won’t be identified until he appears in court for arraignment, remains in the Huron County Jail with no bond. Police are requesting felony charges of fleeing the scene of a crash causing death.

Hanson said the arrest is a result of work from several law enforcement agencies around Huron County and many tips from witnesses. An anonymous resident offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the driver who hit and killed Shaw.

“Our county needs to be proud of its so many ‘for real’ caring individuals,” Hanson said.

