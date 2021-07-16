Advertisement

Ashley Homestore Outlet opens in former Target on Flint’s south side

By Dawn Jones
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A blighted big-box store building now has new life on Flint’s south side.

The former Target store near the intersection of Lapeer and Center roads reopened as an Ashley Homestore Outlet on Friday.

It’s a long time coming for many leaders. Watch ABC12 News at Six for more on why Ashley decided to expand their presence in the Vehicle City.

