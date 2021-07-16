Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig "CJ" Myott
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Police from several agencies are engaged in a standoff with a chase suspect near White's Beach...
Arenac County standoff ends with pursuit suspect, another man found dead
A New York man won $4 million playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.
New York man wins $4 million from Michigan Lottery instant game
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan lawmakers approve driver’s license, ID card, vehicle registration extension
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this...
Most Michigan hunters won’t need regular license for antlerless deer this fall

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)...
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
Some people in Lapeer County haven’t been able to hear tornado sirens. That's because there...
New tornado siren helps alert rural homeowners in Deerfield Twp
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 881 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths over three days
Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit