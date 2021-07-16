Advertisement

Detroit area hit again with rain; flood warning posted

Part of I-94 was flooded in Detroit on June 28, 2021, after heavy rain.
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Steady rain is soaking the Detroit area, flooding highways and raising the anxiety of residents.

Thousands had their basements wrecked by sewage during a tremendous storm two weeks ago. On Friday, a downtown ramp to the Lodge Freeway was below water and closed, while sections of I-94 in Detroit were also flooded.

The National Weather Service posted a flood warning for Wayne County until late afternoon.

In Detroit, highways are vulnerable in any long rain event because they are below ground and depend on pumps to remove water. The rain fell a day after President Joe Biden declared a disaster due to flood damage from late June.

Freeways around Detroit were closed for days and hundreds of basements flooded during heavy rains at the end of June.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for flooding in Wayne and Washtenaw counties earlier this month. President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for the counties earlier this week.

