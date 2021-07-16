Family trip disrupted by twelve-hour standoff in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/15/2021) - People living in an Arenac County neighborhood are shaken up on Thursday night.

A police standoff lasting roughly twelve hours ended with two men dead inside a home in White’s Beach neighborhood.

A family from Livonia in Metro-Detroit is renting a vacation home for the week for some peace and quiet, but in the wee hours Thursday morning, their steady sleep was disrupted by loud yelling.

Outside their front window, police cars were everywhere.

“They had their helmets on, guns drawn everywhere. They came to the door and told us to go into the farthest away room from the front anywhere away from windows that we could,” Jackie Kemp said.

Kemp says that’s exactly what her family did, but then police returned a few hours later, telling them they need to leave and escorting them to their vehicle.

“When they bring us around the corner, and there’s at least six policeman standing there with their full gear on and shields that they’re looking through like we’re in combat, that was scary,” Kemp’s mother, Alta Bryant said.

That’s because several police agencies surrounded the home directly across from the vacation rental that’s just a few feet away.

They believed two men were inside the White’s Beach home and one of them was involved in a police chase on Tuesday night in Arenac County.

“You’re worried about what might happen. What might happen to us, what might happen to the police officers, who’s involved, where they might be, are my doors locked?” Kemp said.

After about twelve hours, the standoff with police ended around 3:00 in the afternoon. Two men were found dead: one of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound and the other died of a gunshot wound.

Once the standoff was over. Kemp and her family were able to return safely with some peace of mind to continue celebrating her son’s 9th birthday.

A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab was at the scene this afternoon.

