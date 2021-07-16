Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.
Impacted vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel.
Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.
