Logger accused of stealing $100,000 worth of timber from U.P. state land

Logging operations
Logging operations(WBRC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A logger from the Upper Peninsula is accused of stealing $100,000 worth of timber from state land.

R&J Logging had a contract to take timber on state land in Menominee County, but the Michigan Attorney General’s Office says the owner marked and took trees that were not allowed. The company’s owner, Raymond Vetort of Stephenson, is facing three felony charges:

  • Trespassing or damaging state land costing $20,000 or more.
  • Larceny.
  • Malicious destruction of trees worth $20,000 or more.

Vetort could face up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine if convicted on any of the three charges.

“Conservation is a balance between preservation of our state’s natural resources and regulation of the industries that contribute to the health of our economy,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Those who profit from Michigan’s bounty must abide by the terms and conditions set forth in their contracts in order to strike that balance.”

