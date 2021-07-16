Advertisement

Man accused of sitting on 3-year-old and killing her will get mental evaluation

(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man charged with killing a 3-year-old girl by sitting on her will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before his case proceeds.

Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens signed an order Thursday sending 55-year-old John Graves to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti, where staff will assess his competency to stand trial and whether he’s criminally responsibility for the alleged act.

Graves is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the September 2020 death of Paris Sharpe. Prosecutors say Graves was visiting Northfield Center Apartments in Bridgeport when he became intoxicated and sat on the girl while she slept on a couch.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department turned over the investigation into Sharpe’s death to Michigan State Police, who had been investigating Sharpe’s death for nearly 11 months before filing charges against Graves. Graves was arraigned July 2 on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

