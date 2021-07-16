Michigan reports 881 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths over three days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of new COVID-19 cases reached a one-month high this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 881 new COVID-19 illnesses from Wednesday through Friday for a total of 897,598. The daily average of 293 new cases is the highest since June 11.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 16 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Wednesday through Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,848.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady this week with about 13,000 tests completed per day. The percentage of positive tests remained above 2% all week and settled at 2.44% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased slightly this week. As of Friday, 287 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 27 more than Tuesday. Of those, 228 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both remained steady. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 60 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 22 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are three more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.579 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.092 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.839 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.168 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.926 million people statewide. A total of 53.2% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 62.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 33,635 cases and 909 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,087 cases and 608 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Arenac, 1,100 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 10,613 cases and 340 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Clare, 2,059 cases and 84 deaths, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,923 cases and 57 deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,251 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 3,060 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 1,812 cases and 70 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,404 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Lapeer, 7,871 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Midland, 6,896 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,479 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 585 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,624 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 3,738 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 5,752 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Tuscola, 4,897 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.