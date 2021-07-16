Mother testifies in Saginaw court hearing for her son’s alleged killer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother offered compelling testimony in a Saginaw courtroom Friday about witnessing her own son’s murder.

The case started in 2019, when a home invasion turned into a murder. The case against 28-year old Steven Winters has not gone to trial nearly two years later.

”The last words I remember him saying was, ‘Don’t hurt my mama,’” Beatrice Townsend said on the witness stand Friday of her son’s death.

She watched as her son, 26-year-old Richard Townsend, was shot and killed inside their Buena Vista Township more than a year ago.

“All I could see was the rim of their eyes, their mouth and nose,” Townsend said.

During a preliminary hearing inside a Saginaw County courtroom Friday for Winters, Townsend said two men wearing masks came into her home on Dec. 9, 2019, and they were armed.

“He came and got behind me and put that gun to my head and had me pinned down in my chair,” Townsend said.

Winters is charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Richard Townsend following a fight inside the home that continued outside and eventually led to gunfire.

“What was the other one doing? Standing and waiting. Lying in wait for him to come around the corner,” Beatrice Townsend said.

She testified that her son sold marijuana and money may have been a motive.

“I told him look, I’ll show you where the money at, what do you want? I just want you to get it and get out my house,” Townsend said.

More testimony is scheduled in the preliminary hearing before the judge decides whether there is enough evidence to send Winters to trial.

