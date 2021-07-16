New tornado siren helps alert rural homeowners in Deerfield Twp

DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - Sirens alert people in severe weather to take shelter, but until now, some people in Lapeer County haven’t been able to hear them… Because there weren’t any nearby.

Victor Carpenter, in Lapeer County, said if a tornado siren went off, he wouldn’t be able to hear it.

“In the house, no. We don’t hear any tornado sirens at all. If I’m outdoors on a clear day, I can hear the one on Millville Road by the high school,” said Carpenter.

That’s about 8 miles away.

The average span of a siren’s alarm, one mile.

Take a look at this map of all tornado sirens in Lapeer County.

That’s why volunteer firefighter Tim Reinhardt decided to take a stand.

He approached the Deerfield Township board of trustees and asked them for funding to put up more sirens.

“The area in Columbiaville and Skelton is notorious for dead cellphone coverage. So, if people are reliant on alerts from your app, or other apps, there’s a delay and at times that can be four, five minutes, which by then it could be too late,” said Reinhardt.

So far, Reinhardt has helped put up five sirens across the township.

This week, crews put one up on Columbiaville and Skelton Road.

And he’s already looking to put up more.

“We hope to add one or two more, hopefully next spring for the townships next fiscal cycle. And then that will bring us to 6 or 7 and that’s an accomplishment for a rural area for this,” said Reinhardt.

So that people like Carpenter can hear the alarm.

“I hope it helps us get to the basement,” said Carpenter.

The newest siren on Columbiaville and Skelton road cost about $15,000.

Deerfield Township purchased the previous four sirens refurbished, which allowed them to buy two sirens for the price of one.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.