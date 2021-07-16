Advertisement

Senate votes to repeal the Governors emergency lockdown powers

Governor Gretchen Whitmer might not be able to order emergency lockdowns like she did at the beginning of the pandemic.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -

In March of last year, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order declaring a state of an emergency in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

A year and four months later, Governor Whitmer might not be able to order emergency lockdowns like she did at the beginning of the pandemic.

This comes after the State Senate voted to repeal the law allowing the Governor to use those powers to make sense of what this ABC 12 spoke to health and political experts.

“Well, once passes the full legislature then it does become law and then it really doesn’t need to go on the ballot,” said Paul Rozycki, a retired political science professor of Mott College.

Rozycki says he does see the resolution to repeal the law passing and for this specific situation, Governor Whitmer will not be able to reject this resolution.

“The Michigan initiative law that does allow the lawmakers to go around the governor,” added Rozycki.

This vote just comes two days after the Board of Canvassers certified Unlock Michigan’s petition to repeal the 1945 law which allowed Governor Whitmer to maintain the state of emergency.

Since the petition received about 460,000 signatures, where only 340,000 were needed Rozycki says the lawmakers have the opportunity to take action first before this would go onto the ballot for a vote in November 2022.

Dr. Rick Sadler with the Michigan State University’s Division of Public health is disappointed in the State Senate’s decision and feels this decision doesn’t have the best interest of the people.

“Its terrible policy making it’s not rooted in science, it’s not rooted in protecting the public’s health. I’m extremely frustrated with these kinds of actions,” said Dr. Rick Sadler.

“The people that this might have an impact on are the most vulnerable.”

The Genesee County health department says as this vote moves through the legislature, they are watching it very closely, but say they are hopeful the state’s health department still has a say if any outbreak were to happen again.

“In the event that the delta variant did start to cause some problems and some even some minor restrictions need to be considered just to keep everyone safe again MDHHS still, still does have that power, which is encouraging to us as a local health department,” said Kayleigh Blaney, deputy health officer of Genesee County.

As of Thursday the decision sits with the state house, the house spokesman says they are expected to vote soon.

