Some see rain today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A couple of low pressure systems will ride along a stalled front just to the south of us. This will bring the chance for showers closer to the I-69 corridor and Bay Region today with a few stray showers overnight and into early tomorrow before skies clear.

Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s further north where there’s a better chance of staying dry and seeing sun a bit longer. Closer to I-69 and the Bay Region highs will be in the low to mid 70s with more cloud cover and showers moving through. Winds today will be out of the E at 5-10mph and it’ll still be a bit muggy.

Tonight temps drop to the mid 50s to low 60s. North of the bay skies will begin to clear, giving way to a Saturday filled with plenty of sunshine! Closer to the bay and southward we’ll see more clouds and a few spotty showers. These will move out during the morning and we’ll see sun for the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will be near 80 with sunshine & mid and upper 80s for Sunday and Monday!

