Whaley Children’s Center meets goal with annual roof sit atop McDonald’s

Whaley Children's Center CEO Mindy Williams, center, lived atop the McDonald's in Grand Blanc...
Whaley Children's Center CEO Mindy Williams, center, lived atop the McDonald's in Grand Blanc for three days with Cars 108 radio hosts Clay and Lisa Marie.(source: Whaley Children's Center)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The sixth annual roof sit fundraiser to benefit the Whaley Children’s Center was a success.

Whaley CEO Mindy Williams said the event from Wednesday to Friday surpassed its goal of raising $100,000 to benefit children living at the center. As of Friday evening, more than $101,000 was raised and more donations were coming.

Williams lived atop the McDonald’s restaurant in Grand Blanc for three days with Cars 108 radio hosts Clay and Lisa Marie. People could phone in donations or provide money through the organization’s website to meet the goal.

Anyone interested in making a donation can click here for more information.

Whaley Children’s Center is an independent nonprofit organization that provides residential child care services to children ages 5 to 17 years old who have suffered chronic and profound abuse and neglect. The services provided to children and families include residential treatment, group homes, family counseling, and aftercare service.

