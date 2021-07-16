Advertisement

Worker dies after falling from catwalk at Detroit-area steel company

Courtesy: WSAZ
Courtesy: WSAZ(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel company.

Dearborn police say the man was pronounced dead at AK Steel following the fall which occurred about 3:15 a.m. Friday. Police add that foul play is not suspected.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will be conducting a thorough investigation.

The employee was a resident of Dearborn, just west of Detroit. The Associated Press left a message Friday afternoon seeking comment from AK Steel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig "CJ" Myott
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Police from several agencies are engaged in a standoff with a chase suspect near White's Beach...
Arenac County standoff ends with pursuit suspect, another man found dead
A New York man won $4 million playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.
New York man wins $4 million from Michigan Lottery instant game
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan lawmakers approve driver’s license, ID card, vehicle registration extension
Most Michigan deer hunters will not need to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license this...
Most Michigan hunters won’t need regular license for antlerless deer this fall

Latest News

18-year-old arrested for hit-and-run death of Elkton woman
Man accused of sitting on 3-year-old and killing her will get mental evaluation
Logging operations
Logger accused of stealing $100,000 worth of timber from U.P. state land
The CANUSA Games are returning this summer