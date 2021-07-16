Worker dies after falling from catwalk at Detroit-area steel company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A 50-year-old employee has died after falling from an elevated catwalk at a Detroit-area steel company.

Dearborn police say the man was pronounced dead at AK Steel following the fall which occurred about 3:15 a.m. Friday. Police add that foul play is not suspected.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will be conducting a thorough investigation.

The employee was a resident of Dearborn, just west of Detroit. The Associated Press left a message Friday afternoon seeking comment from AK Steel.

