4-year-old shot in Saginaw home, police investigating
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (7/17/2021)-- Police continue looking into the shooting of a 4-year-old boy in the city of Saginaw.
According to a press release from Saginaw Police, officers responded to a home on Hampshire street at 5:30 Friday evening. That’s in a neighborhood near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Williamson Road.
Officers found a 4-year-old inside the home -- shot.
An ambulance took the child to the hospital and police are investigating.
