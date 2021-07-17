4-year-old shot in Saginaw home, police investigating

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (7/17/2021)-- Police continue looking into the shooting of a 4-year-old boy in the city of Saginaw.

According to a press release from Saginaw Police, officers responded to a home on Hampshire street at 5:30 Friday evening. That’s in a neighborhood near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Williamson Road.

Officers found a 4-year-old inside the home -- shot.

An ambulance took the child to the hospital and police are investigating.

