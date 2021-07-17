Advertisement

Former prosecutor placed on probation and must give up law license.

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -(09/17/21)- A former prosecutor has been placed on probation and must give up his law license. Brian Kolodziej had a romantic relationship with a woman while handling her sexual assault case in Isabella County. The woman says Kolodziej was a predator who used his position as an assistant attorney general to manipulate her. Judge Sara Spencer-Noggle says she wanted to give him a jail sentence but it would have been outside the sentencing guidelines. News of the relationship upset the conviction of Ian Elliott, a former Central Michigan University student. He was allowed to reopen his case and plead no contest to a misdemeanor.

