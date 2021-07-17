Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan

Grand Blanc, Mich. (WJRT) -

There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.

This comes after Nuzhat Ali of Grand Blanc says she found poison oak and ivy suddenly start to grow in her back yard.

“I realized that there was this branch and plant or ivy that was growing, which was not what our normal hostas or normal landscaping would look like. So our landscaper and myself we kind of were like a little reluctant and eventually he just stepped back and he said, I think we’ve been in contact with poison ivy,” she said.

Ali says she’s never been in contact with poison ivy before, but says now that she has both poison Ivy and oak in her backyard and even a rash from the poisonous plants she is now warning others to be careful.

“When you’re going inside any kind of vegetation… Wear long sleeve clothing that’s very important make sure that you’re wearing pants.”

Allergy Immunologist Dr. Suresh Anne, M.D. says that Spring and Summer time is normally when he starts to see patients come in for poison oak or Ivy rashes.

“Summer [is] starting right, so naturally, people love working in the yards, and also children playing in the woods… Then, naturally they expose [themselves] to the poison ivy and poison oak, which is a common problem,” he said.

Poison Ivy Control of Michigan says a few ways to identify the poison ivy is if the plant has three leaves, if the stem has a larger leaf at the end of two small leaves and if the leaves have pointed tips.

To find more ways to identify poison ivy, head to the CDC’s website, HERE.

