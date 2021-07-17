Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Temperatures Friday afternoon held at below-average levels.  With a good bit of cloud cover holding over much of Mid-Michigan, and with a light wind in from the east, readings held primarily in the 70s.  And for a change, the warmest readings were recorded across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  Some light rain developed across the southern parts of the area, but it was more of a nuisance than anything else.  Overnight, the showers will end, but some clouds will linger.  Lows early Saturday morning will range from the middle 50s, to lower 60s.

The trend for our Saturday will be for our skies to brighten up.  This will occur in a north-to-south fashion through the day.  With the northern parts of the area getting into the sunshine earlier in the day, it is a good bet that the warmest readings of the day will be recorded in that region for the second day in a row.  Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.  Winds will be light and in from the northeast, and temperature / humidity combinations will be just fine.

A good bit of sunshine looks to be in the offing for Sunday and Monday.  Temperatures will move easily through the 80s both days, but the humidity levels should stay pretty good.  A few sprinkles or brief showers may develop Sunday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.  If anything does develop, it shouldn’t be a big deal.  On ABC12 News we are tracking a couple of chances for rain for next week. - JR

