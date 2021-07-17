Advertisement

Shiawassee River Fest kicks off in Linden

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) (7/17/2021)--The Shiawassee River Fest kicked off in downtown Linden Saturday!

They’re also celebrating Linden’s sesquicentennial, or 150th birthday.

River Fest is one of the city’s premier annual events and will include vendors, a car cruise, learning experiences, games, kayak demos, and a flotilla!

Events got underway Saturday morning at 10:00 and will end with fireworks at 10:00 Saturday evening.

Sunday, the pancake breakfast kicks the day off at 8:00 AM. The Festival ends at 5:00 Sunday evening.

The sesquicentennial celebration will be held at the gazebo and amphitheater space near the VFW Hall at 205 Mill Street, Linden, MI 48451.

For more information, click here.

