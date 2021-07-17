Saginaw Texas Roadhouse opening this fall and hiring for 200 positions

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/16/2021) - Industries across the country are feeling the pressure of an ongoing labor shortage, but that isn’t stopping a new Saginaw restaurant from setting an ambitious goal: hiring two-hundred new employees.

The new Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Saginaw right off of I-675 near Tittabawassee Road is set to open September 6, and it’s hoping to be the busiest restaurant in town. In order to make that happen, their focus right now is on hiring.

“We’ll hire 200 employees. We make everything from scratch, so we are a high-labor restaurant, which is great, and so 200 positions. Back of the house, front of the house, we’re hiring for everything,” Travis Doster said.

Texas Roadhouse Spokesperson, Travis Doster says of those 200 employees, including servers, bussers, and new to-go positions, 60% will be part-time workers and 40% will be full time.

Despite an ongoing worker shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Doster says they’ve already received one-hundred applications.

“People want to work in a new restaurant, especially something maybe they haven’t heard about or if they’ve heard about Texas Roadhouse or maybe they’ve been in another city, and I think we’re the new kid in town, and I think sometimes people are excited about the new kid,” Doster said.

Aside from being new, Doster says they value culture, saying it’s a fun place to work when you’re wearing jeans and line dancing, creating a sense of pride that allows employees to create a career for the long-run.

“We have legions of stories within our company of folks moving from a busser to running several restaurants or running one restaurant. Our current CEO is a 25-year employee of Texas Roadhouse, and it really is, we feel like there’s opportunity with us,” Doster said.

Doster says in the COVID-19 era, it’s also important for businesses looking to hire to emphasize flexibility with their employees’ schedules.

If you’re looking to apply, you can click here or visit the hiring trailer in the parking lot behind the construction site.

