Sunshine breaks out and Mid-Michigan will heat up this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - To begin the weekend, we are tracking a few light rain showers in parts of Mid-Michigan but these should fade away later this morning. Clouds will also break up and we should see lots of sunshine by the afternoon. Overall, today will end up being a nice day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected with lows near 60. On Sunday, we’ll see a sun-filled day with warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80s so it’ll be a perfect day to head to the beach or a pool.

To begin next week, we’ll see another warm and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s on Monday. Our next chance for rain and storms will come on Tuesday as a “backdoor cold front” moves into the area. We are not expecting this to be an all-day rain but the greatest chance for rain will be during the afternoon. After that, we see cooler weather with highs in the 70s and 80s with another chance for scattered rain and storms on Thursday.

