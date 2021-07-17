Advertisement

Sunshine breaks out and Mid-Michigan will heat up this weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - To begin the weekend, we are tracking a few light rain showers in parts of Mid-Michigan but these should fade away later this morning. Clouds will also break up and we should see lots of sunshine by the afternoon. Overall, today will end up being a nice day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected with lows near 60. On Sunday, we’ll see a sun-filled day with warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80s so it’ll be a perfect day to head to the beach or a pool.

To begin next week, we’ll see another warm and mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s on Monday. Our next chance for rain and storms will come on Tuesday as a “backdoor cold front” moves into the area. We are not expecting this to be an all-day rain but the greatest chance for rain will be during the afternoon. After that, we see cooler weather with highs in the 70s and 80s with another chance for scattered rain and storms on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York man won $4 million playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.
New York man wins $4 million from Michigan Lottery instant game
Craig "CJ" Myott
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
It's been three and a half years since their skulls were found in Flint's Broome Park.
Mother of woman whose skull was found in Broome Park awaits closure years later
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Michigan lawmakers approve driver’s license, ID card, vehicle registration extension
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. ...
Total washout: Biden drops Trump showerhead rule

Latest News

Clouds clear out and we'll be left with a nice weekend in Mid-Michigan
Clouds clear out and we'll be left with a nice weekend in Mid-Michigan
Brighter Skies for the Weekend...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report
Brighter Skies for the Weekend...
JR's Friday Night Weather Report
Skies will Brighten Up for the Weekend...
JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report