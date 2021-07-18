Genesee County Land Bank groups add measures to help prevent illegal dumping

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Frustration over blight and illegal dumping in Flint continues through the weekend as people work to prevent these issues from happening throughout the city with a few new initiatives.

It’s an issue we’ve been tracking for months.

ABC 12 took a closer look at what volunteers with the Genesee County Land Bank have been trying to do about it.

“We thought, by placing boulders [it] will allow [the] opportunity to deter them from looking at this site to dump.”

Flint resident and community activist Quincy Murphy is working to keep his neighborhood clean with the help of the Genesee County Land Bank Clean and Green Program.

“This is an addition of the Clean and Green Program, which allow groups to be able to do preventative measures to prevent dumping,” he said.

Groups of people with the program were out at three different locations on Saturday.

Volunteers helped to board up vacant homes, clear overgrown trees and plants and even add some initiatives in hopes it will prevent people from illegally dumping.

“We installed the boulders. We also installed cameras to be able to record. We’re going to look at [and] monitor,” said Murphy.

With boulders blocking the vacant lots and new cameras installed Murphy’s mom Debora who lives on Marengo Ave. says she’s been watching people illegally dump on her street for years.

Fed up with the mess she put on some gloves and started picking up the trash herself.

“You got older people on the blog and they got to look at this. So I hope this works. But again, I keep an eye on trucks and stuff that go up and down my street,” she said.

Murphy says this is the first time they’ve implemented this program and hopes they are able to do more throughout the city.

“I would like to see to Clean and Green Program be expanded throughout the whole city of Flint.”

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Clean and Green Program or for more details head to the organization’s website.

