Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More is on the way to start the week.
There will be plenty of stars overnight with lows dipping into the low 60s.
It will still be a pleasant night, despite a bit more humidity.
Monday brings lots of sun, hot & more humid weather too.
Look for afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees.
A few stray showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday with highs still well into the 80s.
After a dry and comfortable Wednesday, there’s a chances of showers each day for the rest of the week.
