Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More is on the way to start the week.

There will be plenty of stars overnight with lows dipping into the low 60s.

It will still be a pleasant night, despite a bit more humidity.

Monday brings lots of sun, hot & more humid weather too.

Look for afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees.

A few stray showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday with highs still well into the 80s.

After a dry and comfortable Wednesday, there’s a chances of showers each day for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.